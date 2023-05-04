Advertise With Us
Bench dedication held at McLeod Hall

Alumni, friends, and family are honoring Black licensed practical nurses.
By Braedyn Speight
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Alumni, friends, and family are honoring Black licensed practical nurses.

A bench dedication was held at McLeod Hall Wednesday, May 3.

Black students from then-Jackson P. Burley High School could train at UVA to become licensed practical nurses, but were not allowed to attend the university because of segregation.

They were not formally recognized as alumni until 2018.

“The LPNs who graduated a couple of decades ago are also our alumni. So, this bench is really dedicated to them, that we haven’t forgotten them and they are part of our alumni,” UVA School of Nursing Dean Marianne Baernholdt said.

The bench is part of a larger initiative at the university to make UVA Grounds more inclusive.

