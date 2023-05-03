UVA’s Jack Eliason runs a 4-minute mile

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Crozet’s Jack Eliason broke the 4-minute mile barrier for the first time on his career.

Eliason is the seventh current UVA runner to run a mile in under four minutes, joining Conor Murphy, Gary Martin, James Donahue, Nate Mountain, Wes Porter, and Yasin Sado.

“It was awesome, it was surreal. At first I wasn’t quite sure if I had done it and then when I saw the fans raise their hands, I said we got it. It was awesome, it’s a testament to all my coaches helping me out through all these years to get me to this point,” Eliason said.

The UVA track team competes next week at the ACC Outdoor Championships in Raleigh.

