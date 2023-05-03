Advertise With Us
New policy aims to help high school student-athletes with NIL deals

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia High School League voted in Wednesday, May 3, an official policy that helps guide student-athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

“The NIL is here,” VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said. “We already have kids that have offers that NIL deals. We need to help them navigate that so that it’s a good deal for everyone.”

Haun says this policy is not about pay-to-play.

“This is a guidance document to help schools, to help parents, to help kids, our student athletes to be able to navigate the NIL world without violating their amateur status and their eligibility,” he said.

The new policy foes into effect July 1.

