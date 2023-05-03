Advertise With Us
New jobs expected with Delta Star expansion in Lynchburg

The expansion will create 149 jobs
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Delta Star is investing $30.2 million to expand its operation in Lynchburg, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team.

“Delta Star has been a valuable and reliable employer in the City of Lynchburg for more than 60 years, and the company has grown to become the largest U.S.-owned medium transformer producer in the country,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Manufacturing is a major economic driver across the Commonwealth, and we are proud that this industry leader’s products are not only ‘Made in America’, they are also ‘Made in Virginia’. We congratulate Delta Star on decades of success in the Commonwealth.”

The investment will go toward expanding the company’s manufacturing and headquarters operation in Lynchburg and will include 80,000 square feet of additional manufacturing space to support its mobile and power transformer operations to meet increased demand.

The project will also include a 1400-square-foot corporate building to consolidate headquarters and office function requirements.

