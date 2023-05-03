Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

New chancellor for Virginia Community Colleges visits BRCC, talks about moving higher education forward

Dr. Doré is putting students at the forefront of his new position.
Dr. Doré is putting students at the forefront of his new position.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - School is almost over for college students across the Commonwealth.

However, Virginia has a new chancellor for its community colleges and he is working to make changes as the education system evolves.

On Tuesday, the chancellor heard from students at Blue Ridge Community College (BRCC) about what challenges and opportunities they have.

“Curtailing our programs around the knowledge base you bring already and then how do we get you to that end game of those skills,” Dr. David Doré, chancellor for Virginia Community College systems said.

Dr. Doré is putting students at the forefront of his new position.

He spoke with students at BRCC about how higher education has transformed in recent years.

“The model now is ... what should be kind of constant is the outcomes,” he said. “That you are learning relevant skills but what’s variable is how you get there.”

Dr. Doré spoke about how community colleges, more so than four-year universities, have a diverse group of students like parents and military veterans.

He said he wants to make education more accommodating for them so they are still able to successfully join the workforce.

“There’s shortages across the board in many of these sectors,” he said. “So what does that mean for you? It means you’re gonna have a very well-paying job and a good job.”

Something Dr. Doré said he wants to work on in his new role navigating inflation.

“Those who rent are particularly vulnerable to inflation so I think that’s something we really need to be looking at is the cost of housing for our learners.”

He said Virginia community college systems have held tuition constant for the last five years.

“I’m very hopeful that you know we will get you know some funding from the Commonwealth to keep tuition low,” he said. “Our tuition is the lowest in the public system of higher education in Virginia.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County

Latest News

“Stand your Ground Laws” mean you do not have to retreat before using force to defend yourself.
What is Virginia’s stance on “Stand Your Ground” laws?
Providers like Thriveworks are trying to shorten that wait time and still provide help to those...
Access to mental health care is still possible amid increasing demand
Bruce Callahan (left) and Alder Marin-Sotelo (right) escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail.
Search continues for inmates who escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail
Bear Dance Market and CBD Cafe
New VA law pulling CBD products off retail shelves