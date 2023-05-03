March-Like Pattern in May, Breaking Down. Gradual Warming Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This March like weather pattern in early May, will start to change. Gradual warming temperatures will start for the late week and continue into the weekend into early next week.

Early tonight a few scattered showers depart, with some partial clearing. Thursday will breezy and temperatures climb into the 60s. A stray shower possible. Friday and the weekend, turn milder and more seasonable for early May. Warm start early next week, with some showers and storms expected by Tuesday.

Tonight: Few showers early. Partly cloudy, breezy, chilly. Lows low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy. Isolated shower risk. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday and Saturday: Partly sunny and milder, more seasonable. Highs low 70s. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm and more humid with a mainly afternoon and evening scattered shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, some showers. Highs mid to upper 70s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.