Gradual warming

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wednesday will be the coolest day of this recent cool snap. Temperatures will start to rebound tomorrow.

Wednesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy, brisk and cool with highs in the 50s. Northwest winds.

Wednesday night: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 40s for most communities with a light west wind.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the 60s. Isolated shower risk. Lows in the lower 40s.

Friday and Saturday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with highs temperatures in the mid 70s. Overnight low temperatures in the mid 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm and more humid with a mainly afternoon and evening scattered shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

