Charlottesville police make arrest in shooting investigation

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is charging a Charlottesville man in connection with a shooting in the Hardy Drive area back in February.

CPD announced Wednesday, May 3, that 38-year-old, Robert James Wayne was taken into custody.

Wayne is charged with:

  • Malicious wounding
  • Reckless handling of a firearm
  • Use of a firearm in commission of a felony, 1st offense
  • Possession of a firearm by felon
  • Failure to appear
  • Possession with intent to manufacture or sell Schedule I, II
  • Possession of schedule I or II
  • Possession of firearm by felon
  • Possession of firearm with Schedule I or II drug

Police say a search warrant was executed near the 400 Block of 10th Street NW, and the following items were seized:

  • Four firearms, three semi-automatic and one revolver along with seven rifle magazines and assorted ammunition
  • Approximately 5 pounds of marijuana
  • Approximately 156 grams of cocaine
  • Approximately $4,600 in U.S. currency
Photo courtesy CPD
Photo courtesy CPD(CPD)

