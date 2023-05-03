Charlottesville police make arrest in shooting investigation
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is charging a Charlottesville man in connection with a shooting in the Hardy Drive area back in February.
CPD announced Wednesday, May 3, that 38-year-old, Robert James Wayne was taken into custody.
Wayne is charged with:
- Malicious wounding
- Reckless handling of a firearm
- Use of a firearm in commission of a felony, 1st offense
- Possession of a firearm by felon
- Failure to appear
- Possession with intent to manufacture or sell Schedule I, II
- Possession of schedule I or II
- Possession of firearm by felon
- Possession of firearm with Schedule I or II drug
Police say a search warrant was executed near the 400 Block of 10th Street NW, and the following items were seized:
- Four firearms, three semi-automatic and one revolver along with seven rifle magazines and assorted ammunition
- Approximately 5 pounds of marijuana
- Approximately 156 grams of cocaine
- Approximately $4,600 in U.S. currency
