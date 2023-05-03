Charlottesville police make arrest in shooting investigation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is charging a Charlottesville man in connection with a shooting in the Hardy Drive area back in February.

CPD announced Wednesday, May 3, that 38-year-old, Robert James Wayne was taken into custody.

Wayne is charged with:

Malicious wounding

Reckless handling of a firearm

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony, 1st offense

Possession of a firearm by felon

Failure to appear

Possession with intent to manufacture or sell Schedule I, II

Possession of schedule I or II

Possession of firearm by felon

Possession of firearm with Schedule I or II drug

Police say a search warrant was executed near the 400 Block of 10th Street NW, and the following items were seized:

Four firearms, three semi-automatic and one revolver along with seven rifle magazines and assorted ammunition

Approximately 5 pounds of marijuana

Approximately 156 grams of cocaine

Approximately $4,600 in U.S. currency

Photo courtesy CPD (CPD)

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.