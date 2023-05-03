Charlottesville Albemarle Airport welcomes Avelo

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle Airport is saying ‘hello’ to Avelo.

The inaugural, direct flight to Orlando took off Wednesday, May 3, after a celebration at CHO. The airport welcomed the plane with a water cannon salute and some special guests from UVA.

“This is the first time that we’ve had a direct flight to Florida in about 10 years,” Chief Operating Officer Jason Burch said.

“Just on the inbound flight here, there’s about 80 people on it, which is really great for an inaugural considering that most people in Charlottesville are going down to Orlando,” Avelo Airlines Communications Manager Courtney Goff said.

Around 140 people took Wednesday’s flight to Orlando.

Going forward, flights are set to run on Mondays and Fridays.

