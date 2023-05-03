Another cooler than normal day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Cooler than normal conditions can be expected again today. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies ‚and breezy conditions. There will be a chance for a stray shower. As the upper low to our north drifts away, skies will begin to clear Thursday. The late week and weekend will experience a warming trend. Meanwhile, a disturbance will track to our south Saturday, resulting in more cloud cover and cooler temperatures. We’ll keep an eye on it. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy, stray shower, High: upper 50s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & chilly, Low: low 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Sunday: Clouds & sun, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

