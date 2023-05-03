Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Alex-Zan announces 2023 My Help List award winners

Alex Zan (FILE)
Alex Zan (FILE)
By NB29
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Alex-Zan’s 9th annual My Help List Contest Winners have been chosen.

The contest is a Thinking-Reading-Writing activity for students K-12 in Charlottesville and surrounding counties. Students share their thoughts on the importance of helping others and listing five things they have or can do to help others.

This year’s winners are Mya Holiday from Fluvanna County, Eli Johnson from Orange County Elementary School, Ellison Rakness from Charlottesville Catholic School, and Lily Simpson from Monticello High School.

The winners will be  awarded a cash prize at a gathering on Thursday, May 11, at York Place on the Downtown Mall.

NBC29 is a partner of this event.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County

Latest News

Charges dropped for man involved in Belmont shooting
Charges dropped for man involved in Belmont shooting
Charges dropped for man involved in Belmont shooting
Charges dropped for man involved in Belmont shooting
mr 0503
WATCH NOW: Morning Rush - May 3
Dr. Doré is putting students at the forefront of his new position.
New chancellor for Virginia Community Colleges visits BRCC, talks about moving higher education forward