Alex-Zan announces 2023 My Help List award winners

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Alex-Zan’s 9th annual My Help List Contest Winners have been chosen.

The contest is a Thinking-Reading-Writing activity for students K-12 in Charlottesville and surrounding counties. Students share their thoughts on the importance of helping others and listing five things they have or can do to help others.

This year’s winners are Mya Holiday from Fluvanna County, Eli Johnson from Orange County Elementary School, Ellison Rakness from Charlottesville Catholic School, and Lily Simpson from Monticello High School.

The winners will be awarded a cash prize at a gathering on Thursday, May 11, at York Place on the Downtown Mall.

NBC29 is a partner of this event.

