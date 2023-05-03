Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Albemarle County School Board seeking applicants to serve on advisory boards

Albemarle County Public Schools
Albemarle County Public Schools
By Braedyn Speight
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County School Board is looking for applicants to serve on two of its advisory boards.

The Long Range Planning Board needs members from the Rio and Rivanna districts, and the School Health Board needs members from Samuel Miller and Scottsville.

“There are a lot of upcoming projects that will need to keep moving forward and as information and data changes. The committee’s sort of that first line to be on top of what are the needs in the long term for the school division,” ACPS Budget and Planning Director Maya Kumazawa said.

Kumazawa says ACPS is looking for passionate applicants who are involved in the school community.

“As a group, we are all part of every meeting and every discussion, and there is a lot of unity within the group and it’s rare that somebody is speaking just for the benefit of their district,” Kumazawa said.

The applications are accepted on a rolling basis. More information on how to apply is available here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County

Latest News

(FILE)
New policy aims to help high school student-athletes with NIL deals
The U.S. is predicted to default on part of its debt on June 1 if Congress does not take action.
Virginia politicians weigh in on the possibility of raising the debt ceiling
Avelo flight landing at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport welcomes Avelo
(FILE)
Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors releases 2023 First Quarter report