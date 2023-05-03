Albemarle County School Board seeking applicants to serve on advisory boards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County School Board is looking for applicants to serve on two of its advisory boards.

The Long Range Planning Board needs members from the Rio and Rivanna districts, and the School Health Board needs members from Samuel Miller and Scottsville.

“There are a lot of upcoming projects that will need to keep moving forward and as information and data changes. The committee’s sort of that first line to be on top of what are the needs in the long term for the school division,” ACPS Budget and Planning Director Maya Kumazawa said.

Kumazawa says ACPS is looking for passionate applicants who are involved in the school community.

“As a group, we are all part of every meeting and every discussion, and there is a lot of unity within the group and it’s rare that somebody is speaking just for the benefit of their district,” Kumazawa said.

The applications are accepted on a rolling basis. More information on how to apply is available here.

