Mother starts nonprofit to help families with nonverbal children

AAC device (FILE)
AAC device (FILE)(Sharonne Hayes, WBTV)
By Bria Stith
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kimberly Witcher is a mom on a mission. She started Cam Communicates to support and provide AAC [Augmentative & Alternative Communication] devices to children who are nonverbal.

Witcher’s nonprofit was inspired by son, Cameron. He was diagnosed with autism and as nonverbal when he was 2 years old.

“As a mom was just like, ‘OK, what can I do? What can I do to be able to help parents be able to gain easier access to get a device for their child?’” Witcher said.

“The way it’s set up, it’s able to provide a picture format along with the word so that makes it really easy for the children and parents to be able to navigate,” she said.

The device can be customized to the child’s preferences, such as language, food, or activities.

“It’s just basic communication skills, but that will eliminate the frustration, the meltdowns that they will have the if they couldn’t communicate,” Witcher said.

Witcher says she wants to provide as many devices as she can so children can communicate.

