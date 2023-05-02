Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -It will be another cool and breezy day across the region. We’ll also have a chance for a stray shower. This cooler than normal pattern will stay in place through Wednesday. As the upper low slowly begins to lift away, conditions will begin to improve starting Thursday. A nice warming trend will develop for the late week into the upcoming weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy, stray shower, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & breezy, stray shower, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

