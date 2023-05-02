More March Feels Through the Mid-Week. Clouds, Cool, Breezy and Shower Chance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More clouds, breezy, cool conditions and chance of a spotty shower will remain with us through the mid-week. This patten is certainly one that has us feeling March temperatures in early May. A dip in the Jetstream and low pressure over the Great Lakes is responsible and will slowly begin to move away during the late week. This will allow temperatures to start a slow warm up for the late week and turning more seasonable for May by the weekend and even warmer early next week.

Tonight: Variable clouds, breezy and chilly. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy, spotty shower chance. Gusty northwest winds. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the low 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Lows in the 40s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. Lows near 50.

Sunday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs mid 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs low 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warm. Highs low 80s.

