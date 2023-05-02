Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

More March Feels Through the Mid-Week. Clouds, Cool, Breezy and Shower Chance

Temps Warming for the Late Week and Weekend
By Eric Pritchett
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More clouds, breezy, cool conditions and chance of a spotty shower will remain with us through the mid-week. This patten is certainly one that has us feeling March temperatures in early May. A dip in the Jetstream and low pressure over the Great Lakes is responsible and will slowly begin to move away during the late week. This will allow temperatures to start a slow warm up for the late week and turning more seasonable for May by the weekend and even warmer early next week.

Tonight: Variable clouds, breezy and chilly. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy, spotty shower chance. Gusty northwest winds. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the low 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Lows in the 40s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. Lows near 50.

Sunday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs mid 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs low 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warm. Highs low 80s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Mainly dry outlook
Couple more cool days
Mainly dry outlook
Cooler Wednesday then milder by weekend
Tracking cooler temperatures
Cool outlook update