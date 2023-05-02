Advertise With Us
6-year-old shot and killed in Lynchburg

Police presence in Lynchburg.
Police presence in Lynchburg.(WDBJ7)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A little boy was shot and killed late Monday in Lynchburg.

Shortly after 11 p.m. May 1, 2023, Lynchburg Police were called to a report of shots being fired in the 1500 block of Floyd Street. They learned a boy had been shot. The boy died by the time police arrived. His family tells WDBJ7 the boy was 6 years old.

Police say there is no active threat to the community.

No one has been arrested.

A boy was shot and killed at a home in Lynchburg on Floyd Street.
A boy was shot and killed at a home in Lynchburg on Floyd Street.(WDBJ)

Anyone who may have security camera footage of the area is asked to review the footage and contact the Lynchburg Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at P3Tips.com or by using the P3 app on a mobile device.

