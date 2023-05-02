Gun found in bag on William Perry Elementary School’s campus, official says

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A book bag with a gun and drug paraphernalia was found under a bush on the William Perry Elementary School campus in Waynesboro Tuesday morning, according to Waynesboro Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Ryan Barber.

Barber said a student found the bag and brought it to a teacher, and school staff contacted police. No lockdown was initiated because there was no immediate threat to students or staff, according to Barber.

Barber forwarded a statement that was sent out to families.

“Today, at William Perry Elementary, a student found a bookbag under a bush on the campus. The student brought the bookbag to the teacher on duty. Upon inspection, drug paraphernalia and a gun were found. Immediately, school division administration and the Waynesboro Police Department responded to William Perry. The drug paraphernalia and gun were confiscated by the Waynesboro Police Department. An investigation is underway. Our students and staff are safe. If you have any questions, please contact Ryan Barber, Assistant Superintendent, at Central Office. We appreciate the responsible actions of our student. Safety is our top priority. Take care and have a good afternoon.”

