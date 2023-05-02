Advertise With Us
Governor Youngkin not planning to run for president in 2023

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers the State of the Commonwealth address on Jan. 11, 2023.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers the State of the Commonwealth address on Jan. 11, 2023.(Pool photo via VPM)
By Braedyn Speight
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin says he will not be on the presidential campaign trail this year, but a run for the White House might not be completely off the table.

At the Milken Institute’s Global Conference, Governor Youngkin was participating in a Q&A session when the question was posed: “Are you going to be dusting off that fleece jacket and getting out on the presidential campaign trail later this year?”

Youngkin responded, “No, no, I’m gonna be - I’m going to be working in Virginia this year.”

UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato says not to take this statement at face value.

“If you read into his statement, what I think was intended, he isn’t ruling out running in the 2024 presidential election. He’s simply ruling out running this year - at least until after the General Assembly elections in early November,” Sabato said.

Sabato says Youngkin could be waiting until after the midterm elections to make any announcements in order to ‘build his resume.’

“He has to show them something he has to show them. That in fact, he can produce for the Republican Party nationally and win a national election. And he’s a long way from convincing people he can do that,” Sabato said. “He is among the most ambitious politicians I’ve ever come across.”

