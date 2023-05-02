Advertise With Us
Foxfield organizers say spring races were a big success

The 2023 Foxfield Spring Races
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Foxfield spring races raised over $52,000 for Camp Holiday trails, and 13,000 people were in attendance.

No injuries or arrests were reported at the event.

Now, Foxfield is turning its attention to begin work on the track for the fall races.

“We had a whole divot fixing walk yesterday. When the horses make all those divots as they are racing by and on that wet track, we needed to go through and fix all of those. There will be lots of track maintence going on for the next couple days,” Foxfield Executive Director Kelsey Cox said.

The fall races are scheduled for Sunday, October 1 and will feature many of the same horses and jockeys.

