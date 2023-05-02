Advertise With Us
Couple more cool days

Slow warming trend
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gusty west to northwest winds today and Wednesday will keep temperatures below average under a mainly cloudy sky.

Only sparse rain chances. Milder conditions arrive by Friday and this weekend.

Tuesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower risk, with a brisk west wind. Highs in the lower 60s across central Virginia and upper 50s for the Shenandoah Valley.

Tuesday overnight: Mostly cloudy and cooling to mainly the 40s. Blustery west winds.

Wednesday: Cooler and mostly cloudy with a spotty shower chance. Gusty northwest winds. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows in the 40s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows near 50 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs mid 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny and warmer. High 80 degrees.

