City Council discusses funding for Stribling Avenue and Buford Middle School projects

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council discussed allocating funding for the Stribling Avenue Sidewalk project and renovations at Buford Middle School.

On May 1, councilors heard from developers about how the money would help with the design phase to begin the next part of the project.

The sidewalks on Stribling Avenue are required for the 170-unit development.

[We’re] adding $500,000 to the proposed budget for that sidewalk project, making that $5.4 million to be able to do it effectively,” Deputy City Manager for Operations Sam Sanders said.

An additional $750,000 in funding was also requested for FY 2024.

Despite the request, Mayor Lloyd Snook was curious about how the Stribling Avenue litigation was going.

“The litigation has not actually made it to court yet,” Sanders said.

Sanders says that despite the ongoing legal action, it does not impact the work that needs to be done.

“There’s a lot of preliminary work and in regards to the design and working out some of the many conflicts that were identified by the city engineer, so our goal is to move forward” Sanders said.

Buford Middle School is asking for $1.5 million to pay for its design work. It says it will not be changing its budget.

Construction on the Buford Middle School renovation is expected to start in July of 2023.

City Council will hold a second hearing on the projects on May 15.

