Charlottesville looking for solutions as overnight shelter closes for the season

PACEM shelter (FILE)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s overnight emergency shelter, PACEM, is closing its doors for season. This leaves little options for those looking for somewhere to spend the night.

“There’s not an option for those people that are not eligible for Salvation Army when PACEM is closed during the warmer weather months,” Anna Mendez said.

Charlottesville does have The Haven, which offers day services. PACEM, though, is a network of overnight shelters in the fall and winter.

The city is exploring options for creating a permanent location.

“One of the options is bringing together PACEM, The Haven, and other groups,” City Councilor Michael Payne said. “And is there a location we could find to have a permanent shelter and PACEM and other organizations could partner and managing it?”

PACEM says finding a location is only part of the solution, as there is a lot that goes into providing year-round shelter.

The Haven was originally set to provide overnight housing, but faced pushback from the community 15 years ago.

Now, the public opinion may be shifting.

“We’re willing to explore the potential of moving into providing year-round overnight shelter, but we have been equally clear that our willingness to do so is connected to a greater investment in our housing department,” Mendez said.

