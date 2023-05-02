Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Free Clinic adding neurology clinic to La Clinica Latina

Charlottesville Free Clinic
By Bria Stith
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Free Clinic and the UVA School of Medicine’s Latino Health Initiative are partnering up to bring a neurology clinic to La Clinica Latina.

La Clinica Latina provides primary care services to Hispanic patients in the Charlottesville area. It plans on adding other specialty clinics, such as cardiology and urology clinics, throughout the year.

“[Neurology] goes everywhere from having numbness or hurting in your feet from nerve pain, all the way to things like Alzheimer’s disease or memory problems. It includes things like stroke which are pretty common in the population in Charlottesville,” UVA Health Neurology ICU Director Javier Provencio said.

La Clinical Latina’s neurology clinic will be available on the first Tuesday of every month.

