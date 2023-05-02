CASPCA temporarily stops taking in animals from other shelters, trying to clear own kennels

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA says it’s overflowing with cats and dogs.

As of Monday, May 1, CASPCA has 144 dogs and 192 cats in its care.

“We are at capacity for dogs and it’s just constantly a struggle. We know if we start the day with no open kennels, then it’s going to be a struggle to find space because we’re inevitably going to get pets from our own community coming in whether they’re a stray animal, a surrendered animal, or an animal on protective custody,” Communications Director Emily Swecker said.

The shelter is asking people to help by fostering.

“Specifically dogs currently is what we’re in need of and so, typically, we prioritize dogs who either have a medical condition or are extremely stressed in the shelter,” Swecker said. “But at this point, we’re sending just about anything we can into foster.”

Swecker says they’ve had to stop taking in animals from other shelters for now.

“That’s been an unfortunate circumstance that we’re in, is we’re not able to help other shelters like we would like to. So we’re definitely hoping to move animals out,” she said.

CASPCA is holding an “Empty the Shelter” adoption special through May 15, offering adult cats or dogs for $25 each.

“All of the animals that are available for adoption through the special will be spayed or neutered, they will be microchipped, and they’ll be up to date on their vaccinations,” Swecker said.

