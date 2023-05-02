Blue Ridge Health District offering free cribs to families in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is giving out free cribs to families in need.

“Anybody who’s taking care of a baby that’s under 12 months old,” Maternal Child Health Coordinator Diane Sampson said.

Eligible families must live in Charlottesville, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, or Nelson county. Also, they must receive or be eligible for programs like WIC, SNAP, TANF, or Medicaid.

BRHD is trying to promote safe practices to help stop sleep-related deaths in babies.

You must call the Blue Ridge Health District to reserve a crib. Pick up will be on Wednesday, May 3, in Charlottesville and Thursday in Nelson County. You can call to schedule a day that works for your family.

Free cribs are coming your way!



Simply reserve your crib, then swing by the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department on Wednesday, May 3, 4-6pm!



Call Jacinto for more info: 804-972-1146.





Free cribs are available to those who qualify. Simply call Ana at 804-895-4927 for more information.

