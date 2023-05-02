Barboursville theater readying to finally perform Cinderella

BARBOURSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Four County Players in Barboursville is getting ready to close out its 50th anniversary season with a performance it has been waiting to show since spring of 2021.

After being put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater is excited to finally be putting on Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

“This show is one that you will leave the theater just feeling really positive and good about life,” Director Perry Medlin said. “The moral and the true core of this story is how we can be there and show up for one another.”

The performance opens May 12 and runs through June 4 on weekends. Tickets can be purchased online.

