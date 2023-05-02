Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Barboursville theater readying to finally perform Cinderella

(FILE)
(FILE)(Source: Storyblocks)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Four County Players in Barboursville is getting ready to close out its 50th anniversary season with a performance it has been waiting to show since spring of 2021.

After being put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater is excited to finally be putting on Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

“This show is one that you will leave the theater just feeling really positive and good about life,” Director Perry Medlin said. “The moral and the true core of this story is how we can be there and show up for one another.”

The performance opens May 12 and runs through June 4 on weekends. Tickets can be purchased online.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County

Latest News

AAC device (FILE)
Mother starts nonprofit to help families with nonverbal children
Stribling Avenue
City Council discusses funding for Stribling Avenue and Buford Middle School projects
Stribling Avenue
City Council discusses funding for Stribling Avenue and Buford Middle School projects
Orange County High School (File)
Orange County High School responds to online threat