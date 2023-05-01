Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Health offering possible solution to some long-term breathing problems

UVA Health
UVA Health
By Madison McNamee
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health may have a new solution for patients experiencing long-term shortness of breath.

A tiny valve, known as the Zephyr, is implanted in the lungs to block damaged parts from participating in the breathing process. The goal is to help patients breathe more easily, aiding those with chronic obstruction pulmonary disease.

“Most of them are related to smoking, and that’s a big problem worldwide,” Interventional Pulmonologist Subdoh Pandey said. “Over here in the United States, too, there’s more than 150,000 deaths annually because of COPD.”

It’s a minimally-invasive process, too.

“Some people may not be candidates for surgery and better candidates for the valve,” Philip Carrott said. “We really don’t know how much relief they’re going to get before we try these interventions.”

Prior to this, an inhaler was the usual treatment. However, the valve could be a more long-term answer for those who fit.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County

Latest News

(FILE)
Group calls Governor Youngkin’s voting rights restoration process into question
morning rush 050123
Morning Rush: Monday, May 1
Police are on the search for two inmates after an escape from Piedmont Regional Jail.
Police search for two inmates after escape from Piedmont Regional Jail
Generic Tax Day Graphic
Tax reminder: Virginia state taxes due today