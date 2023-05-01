Advertise With Us
Tax reminder: Virginia state taxes due today

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today marks Virginia’s last day to file 2022 state taxes. The federal deadline has passed, but Virginia is one of the few states allowing residents more time.

If you cannot make today’s deadline, there is an automatic 6-month filing extension in the commonwealth; however, if you owe any taxes, you must pay before the deadline to avoid interest fees.

For more state tax information, click here.

