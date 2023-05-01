National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado hit Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - The National Weather Service confirmed on Monday that an EF-3 tornado tornado ripped through a residential area. Officials say the storm impacted at least 50 homes after it touched down around 6 p.m. Sunday.

An EF-3 tornado packs winds between 136 and 165 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

“The storm survey is still ongoing and additional details will be released later today,” the National Weather Service in Wakefield said.

So far, no injuries have been reported. The storm knocked out power to thousands of people in the Great Neck portion of the city.

The storm canceled the remainder of the Something in the Water Festival and caused damage to the military installation at Fort Story.

The city has opened the Great Neck Recreation Center on Shorehaven Drive for residents who have been impacted by the storm.

Residents can expect to see several crews in the area to clean up debris from the storm. Virginia Beach schools are closed on Monday.

