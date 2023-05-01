Spring Stroll Bar Crawl underway in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As Downtown in Bloom kicks off Monday, May 1, so does the Spring Stroll Bar Crawl.

The event features cocktails, mocktails, and specialty drinks at restaurants and coffee shops in Charlottesville’s downtown area.

Participants can get a Spring Stroll Passport with a list of drinks. If you try at least 10 of them by the end of the month, you’ll be invited to a special event in June at the Common House.

“We all have our places that we go back to over and over again, but downtown has so many gems and we really want to encourage people to go and try them,” Greer Achenbuach with Friends of Cville Downtown said.

The event lasts all month.

