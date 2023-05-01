Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Police search for two inmates after escape from Piedmont Regional Jail

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for two inmates after escaping Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia.

All residents are asked to keep an eye out for these two individuals.

Police are on the search for two inmates after an escape from Piedmont Regional Jail.
Police are on the search for two inmates after an escape from Piedmont Regional Jail.(Prince Edward County Sheriffs Office)

If seen, please get in touch with 911 immediately, do not approach them for any reason.

One inmate was last seen wearing blue shorts, no shirt with white socks and white tennis shoes.

The second inmate was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a sweatshirt.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County

Latest News

UVA Health
UVA Health offering possible solution to some long-term breathing problems
(FILE)
Group calls Governor Youngkin’s voting rights restoration process into question
morning rush 050123
Morning Rush: Monday, May 1
Generic Tax Day Graphic
Tax reminder: Virginia state taxes due today