Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigating commercial burglary

FILE IMAGE
FILE IMAGE(WBNG)
By NBC29
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating a burglary at Al’s Country Corner convenience store in Barboursville.

OCSO announced Monday, May 1, that it had responded to the store around 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 25. There, deputies reportedly found the glass front door had been broken, and collected evidence at the scene, including video surveillance.

Authorities are looking for 34-year-old Adrian Jamaal Ware of Ruckersville. He is wanted for grand larceny and burglary in relation to this case.

Adrian Jamaal Ware. Photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Adrian Jamaal Ware. Photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.(OCSO)

Anyone who has information as to the whereabouts of Ware is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 672-1234.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County

Latest News

Police are on the search for two inmates after an escape from Piedmont Regional Jail.
Police search for two inmates who escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail
A state of emergency was declared in Virginia Beach after a tornado ripped through a...
National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado hit Virginia Beach
Apex Clean Energy
Apex Clean Energy offering hands-on workshops to high schoolers
UVA Health
UVA Health offering possible solution to some long-term breathing problems