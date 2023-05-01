Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigating commercial burglary

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating a burglary at Al’s Country Corner convenience store in Barboursville.

OCSO announced Monday, May 1, that it had responded to the store around 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 25. There, deputies reportedly found the glass front door had been broken, and collected evidence at the scene, including video surveillance.

Authorities are looking for 34-year-old Adrian Jamaal Ware of Ruckersville. He is wanted for grand larceny and burglary in relation to this case.

Adrian Jamaal Ware. Photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. (OCSO)

Anyone who has information as to the whereabouts of Ware is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 672-1234.

