Nominations open for annual Hometown Heroes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The law firm of Allen & Allen wants to recognize the people who serve the community and help to create positive change.

“It’s an honor for us to get to know these people, and to get to see the work that they’re doing in our communities every single day,” Attorney Kari La Fratta said.

Nominations are now open for Hometown Heroes.

“Hometown Heroes is a program that the firm created back in 2010 to celebrate our firm’s 100 year anniversary, and it’s intended to recognize and honor folks in our community that represent the values that our firm was founded on; service care, compassion, community family,” La Fritta said.

If you would like to nominate someone, all you need to do is fill out the form on this website.

You can send in nominations until the end of May. Heroes will be announced July 17.

