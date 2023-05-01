Group calls Governor Youngkin’s voting rights restoration process into question

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) is slowing the process of restoring voting rights for people with felony convictions.

New research is calling the governor’s actions into question.

“So it is problematic policy if someone is coming out of a state of incarceration and can’t have their voting rights restored without essentially getting this permission from the governor,” Research Analyst Kristen Budd with the Sentencing Project said.

Budd says voting helps people feel like they’re a part of the community.

“We found through our review of the research is that having the right to vote, or the act of voting, is related to community safety in a very positive way. It reduces recidivism,” she said.

The Sentencing Project says more than 12% of Virginia’s Black voting-eligible citizens are barred from casting a ballot. For whites in that same grouping, the number is 3%.

“Restoration of rights are assessed on an individual basis according to the law and take into consideration the unique elements of each situation,” Christian Martinez, the governor’s spokesperson, said in a statement. "

The Sentencing Project says Virginia is one of eight states who ban more than 10% of otherwise eligible Black voters because of a felony conviction.

“It is time to dismantle these laws,” Budd said.

