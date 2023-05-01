Advertise With Us
Former officer convicted of child pornography

By NBC29
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A former law enforcement officer from Mineral is facing up to 255 years in prison after being convicted of 50 counts of possessing child pornography.

Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire announced Monday, May 1, that 51-year-old David E. Stone is scheduled to be sentenced July 17.

David Stone. Photo provided by Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney.
David Stone. Photo provided by Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney.(Louisa County)

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip back in late 2022, and detectives executed a search warrant at Stone’s home on January 24.

Stone had been with the Richmond Police Department since November 2006.

“Nobody is above the law and this case sends a message to not exploit children in Louisa. It was sad to hear that the defendant was a member of law enforcement,” McGuire said in Monday’s release. “When there is a bad apple, we will swiftly hold them accountable.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

