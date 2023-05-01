Early May Feels Like March Next Few Days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The start to May feels like March for now, at least through the mid-week. Mostly cloudy skies, cool and breezy conditions. A few spotty showers or sprinkles possible. A dip in the Jetstream and area of low pressure over the Great Lakes region, will keep this pattern in play through Wednesday. The late week, temperatures will start to warm back up and turning warmer as we move into Sunday and next week.

Outside of a stray shower or two, mostly locations remain dry into early next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. Stray shower possible. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. A slight chance for an isolated shower. Highs in the lower 60s across Central Virginia and mid to upper 50s over the Shenandoah Valley. Lows lower 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and cool. Stray shower possible. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Lows near 50.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 70. Low 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows low 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs low 80s.

