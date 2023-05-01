Advertise With Us
Cool and windy, stray shower chance

Gradual warming trend
By David Rogers
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -You’ll need the jacket today, and it might not be a bad idea to keep the umbrella close by. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a gusty wind today with a stray shower. A broad area of low pressure will keep temperatures cooler than normal with steady winds. This cooler than normal pattern will stay in place through mid week. Later this week into the weekend conditions will begin to warm. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, gusty wind, stray shower, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, gusty wind, stray shower, Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, gusty wind, stray shower, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

