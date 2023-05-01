Cool start to May

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cooler than usual for the first several days and nights of May. Brisk winds and clouds with only a small rain chance today and Tuesday.

Most areas remain dry until perhaps next Tuesday! Even that chance is low at this time.

Becoming milder for the weekend.

Monday afternoon: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Highs lower 60s across central Virginia and mid to upper 50s over the Shenandoah Valley.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, brisk and cool. A slight chance for an isolated shower. Highs in the lower 60s across central Virginia and mid to upper 50s over the Shenandoah Valley. Lows lower 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows near 50 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 70 degrees. Low 50 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

