Community Investment Collaborative expanding Entrepreneur Workshop

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Investment Collaborative is expanding its signature 16-week Entrepreneur Workshop.

The program helps aspiring business owners discover if their idea is viable, and teaches them the fundamentals of running a company.

Started in Charlottesville in 2012, the program is now expanding to Orange County and Culpeper.

Applications are now open. You have until July 7 to apply.

