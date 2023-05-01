Community Investment Collaborative expanding Entrepreneur Workshop
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Investment Collaborative is expanding its signature 16-week Entrepreneur Workshop.
The program helps aspiring business owners discover if their idea is viable, and teaches them the fundamentals of running a company.
Started in Charlottesville in 2012, the program is now expanding to Orange County and Culpeper.
Applications are now open. You have until July 7 to apply.
