Charlottesville Fire Department responds to propane leak near Kenwood Lane

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department says it responded to the area of Kenwood Lane Sunday, April 30, for a reported propane leak. There, first responders found two 500-gallon propane tanks that the department says were compromised due to weathered foundation near the railroad.

CFD says one of the tanks was dislodged from its base near the railroad tracks and fell onto part of the Rivanna Trail. The department has contacted the railroad to remove the tank and will burn off the remaining contents of the leak in a safe and controlled manner.

Crews will be in the area over the next several hours clearing the scene; there are no environmental concerns at this time.

