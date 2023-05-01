Charlottesville City Schools sets up student art exhibit on Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Downtown Mall looks a little different Monday, May 1, and it’s all thanks to Charlottesville students of all ages.

The Charlottesville City Schools Art Exhibit is a decades-old traditional, but this is the first time it is set up on the historic mall.

“It used to be where we would be able to keep the doors open during the day and invite the community to come in and see the art while our students were visiting, but we don’t live in that world anymore,” CCS Fine and Performing Arts Coordinator Aaron Eichorst said.

So, teachers came up with a new plan: “It was proposed by some of our art teachers that we move the art show to the Downtown Mall, which is a huge undertaking,” Eichorst said. “We were just so pleased that people stepped up and gave us space, even sometimes at the last minute.”

Eichorst added, “The Downtown Mall is really the heart of our community and you don’t have to go inside any place. This is open 24/7 if you’re down here to see it, so I think it provides a lot more access to people in our community to see what we are doing and understand what we do in the city schools.”

The exhibit will be up throughout the month of May.

