Charlottesville-area nonprofit in need of volunteers to help homeless cats and kittens

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nonprofit that serves the Charlottesville area needs your help.

The Cat Action Team is looking for volunteers to help homeless cats and kittens.

The nonprofit says it’s known for its TNVR programs - Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, and Return.

“In the past three or four years we’ve seen TNVR approximately 700-to-800 cats a year. We’ve adopted out cats and kittens, probably anywhere from 85 to 100 a year,” President Betsy Bellenger said.

The Cat Action Team also provides services like return programs, fostering & adoption, food, support, and more.

Click here to donate.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.