Charlottesville-area nonprofit in need of volunteers to help homeless cats and kittens

By Bria Stith
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nonprofit that serves the Charlottesville area needs your help.

The Cat Action Team is looking for volunteers to help homeless cats and kittens.

The nonprofit says it’s known for its TNVR programs - Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, and Return.

“In the past three or four years we’ve seen TNVR approximately 700-to-800 cats a year. We’ve adopted out cats and kittens, probably anywhere from 85 to 100 a year,” President Betsy Bellenger said.

The Cat Action Team also provides services like return programs, fostering & adoption, food, support, and more.

