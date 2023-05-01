Apex Clean Energy offering hands-on workshops to high schoolers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Apex Clean Energy in Charlottesville is hosting week-long summer workshops.

The Apex Clean Energy Academy is offering high school students the opportunity to learn about renewable energy.

The workshops will be hands-on, challenging students to design wind farms.

“We’re hoping to get students interested in clean energy in general, and maybe get their gears turning about different career paths,” Kelsey Chavers with Apex Clean Energy said.

The program is free and will also provide lunch to those who attend it.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.