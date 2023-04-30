Advertise With Us
UVA wins over Norte Dame

UVA Lacrosse
UVA Lacrosse(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two of the best college lacrosse teams in the country faced off at Klockner Stadium Sunday, April 30.

No. 3 ranked Virginia hosted No. 1 ranked Notre Dame.

The Irish have a record of 9-1, with that one loss being against the Cavaliers last month in South Bend.

Make that two losses to the Cavaliers, as UVA beats Norte Dame 12-8.

UVA finish the regular season with a record of 10-4. The Cavaliers will find out next weekend who they’ll face in the NCAA Tournament.

