Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Residents look to revive Staunton’s Uniontown amid new area study

Uniontown and Staunton residence seeks to revive a historic community.
By Cora Dickey
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Queen City residents want to bring Uniontown back to full life.

Uniontown is a Staunton neighborhood with generations of history, starting with its National Cemetery. Its legacy was stifled when the bridge on National Avenue was removed instead of repaired.

Advocates for the neighborhood want to address the root of the problem.

“I think what is wrong with what is happening is nobody went to the extent of telling the history of this entire community,” Former Vice Mayor of Staunton Ophie Kier said.

A community that started by honoring fallen Civil War soldiers grew into a village with schools, businesses, and black excellence. For many people who were born and raised in Staunton, Uniontown is part of their history.

“We were raised by the whole community down there, so it just gave us a sense of pride in something that you could look up to,” Uniontown Native Robert Stuart said.

People describe Uniontown as the best of city life and country living.

Multiple studies for housing and utilities have been done in recent years but now a study is in process for Uniontown’s entire area.

Even the president of Staunton’s NAACP doesn’t want this legacy to fade away.

“I have a very vested interest in Uniontown. As part of dealing with the consulting firm, we want to make sure that what they want done is not what the city might want done,” Staunton NAACP President Kenneth Venable said.

Maps and surveys were available to those in attendance as the consulting firm was all ears for what Uniontown supporters want to see.

“If there’s no conversation from you as to what we would like to see in Staunton, then it’s going to die again. We can’t let that happen,” Kier said.

Uniontown is a current matter as new residents in the neighborhood want to see progress and results.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Human remains found off Berkmar Drive in Albemarle County
Human remains found off Berkmar Drive

Latest News

Dogwood Refillery
Charlottesville business hosts Earth Month festival
Dogwood Refillery
Charlottesville business hosts Earth Month festival
Vaping (FILE)
Virginia gets low grades in new report from the American Lung Association
Sally Hudson
Delegate Hudson says politicians shouldn’t accept money from corporations they regulate