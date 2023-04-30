Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Police arrest student for attempted murder in George Wythe shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have arrested a student in connection to the Thursday shooting at George Wythe High School.

Richmond Police say 18-year-old David Gutierrez is now behind bars charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Detectives say they believe Gutierrez is the “primary suspect” in that parking lot shooting that sent two students to the hospital.

Richmond Police say he was taken into custody with the help of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force.

“I cannot stress enough how important our relationships with local and federal law enforcement partners led to a quick arrest,” said Interim Chief Rick Edwards. “I want to thank the Chesterfield Police Department K9 Unit, Richmond Public Schools officials, Richmond Police School Resource Officers, ATF, U.S. Marshals, and our community stakeholders who assisted during this investigation.”

Edwards says he advised extra police officers to patrol the area as students return to school on Monday.

Additionally, Richmond Police are set to hold a “Vigil for Peace” at 5 p.m. Monday evening at Belt Atlantic Apartments.

“This is a call to action,” Interim Chief Edwards stated. “Gun violence must be stopped, and it will take all of us working together to keep our city safe. The vigil will be held at the Belt Atlantic Apartments, located at 4000 Midlothian Turnpike. This is the location of the last homicide in the city.”

Police say this shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County

Latest News

The neighborhood's legacy was stifled when the bridge on national avenue was removed instead of...
Residents look to revive Staunton’s Uniontown amid new area study
The Skirt Project has grown with its Queens project, which promotes women empowerment and body...
Brunch party celebrates colorful growth & impact of The Skirt Project
Dogwood Refillery
Charlottesville business hosts Earth Month festival
Dogwood Refillery
Charlottesville business hosts Earth Month festival
Inside JMRL's Main Branch
Attempts to ban books on the rise, according to American Library Association