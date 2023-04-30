More Rain on the Way
Mostly Dry Week to Follow
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another system will move through on Sunday, bringing widespread rain and thunderstorms. Much like Friday, expect a soaking rain, and an additional 1/2″ - 1″ of rainfall. Areas southeast of Charlottesville are under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms, which could include strong damaging wind gusts, hail, or a possible spin-up tornado. Several floods were reported on Friday, and localized flooding will be possible in areas with heavier downpours. Check back for updates and weather alerts.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with late showers. Lows in the mid-upper 50′s.
Sunday: Showers and storms. Highs in the upper 60′s. Lows in the mid 40′s.
Monday: Breezy and cooler. Highs in the low 60′s. Lows in the upper 40′s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the low 40′s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 60′s. Lows in the low 40′s.
Thursday: Mild. Highs in the upper 60′s.
Friday: Tracking rain showers. Highs around 70.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
