A Cool Start to May

By Dominique Smith
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The severe weather risk has significantly decreased with the cold front well to our east, but there is a chance for a few stray showers through the night. Rain and clouds will gradually decrease in time for a pleasant, albeit cooler Monday. The day is shaping up to be partly sunny with a chance for a passing shower in the afternoon, and a drying trend through the week.

Tonight: Rain ending and clouds decreasing. Lows in the 50′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, but cooler. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows around 40.

Wednesday & Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60′s. Lows in the low 40′s.

Friday & Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70′s.

