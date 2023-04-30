Charlottesville business hosts Earth Month festival

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Dogwood Refillery hosted an Earth Month festival Sunday, April 30.

Rain or shine, sustainable vendors came out with tents to sell their products. Roughly a hundred people showed up to support the event.

“I quit my job to open the store. Basically, it helps our local community and customers reduce plastic,” Dogwood Refillery owner Alexandrea Theriault said.

The Dogwood Refillery plans on having more eco-friendly festivals throughout the year.

