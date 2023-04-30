Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville business hosts Earth Month festival

The Dogwood Refillery hosted an Earth Month festival Sunday, April 30.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Dogwood Refillery hosted an Earth Month festival Sunday, April 30.

Rain or shine, sustainable vendors came out with tents to sell their products. Roughly a hundred people showed up to support the event.

“I quit my job to open the store. Basically, it helps our local community and customers reduce plastic,” Dogwood Refillery owner Alexandrea Theriault said.

The Dogwood Refillery plans on having more eco-friendly festivals throughout the year.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Human remains found off Berkmar Drive in Albemarle County
Human remains found off Berkmar Drive

Latest News

Dogwood Refillery
Charlottesville business hosts Earth Month festival
Vaping (FILE)
Virginia gets low grades in new report from the American Lung Association
Sally Hudson
Delegate Hudson says politicians shouldn’t accept money from corporations they regulate
Inside JMRL's Main Branch
Attempts to ban books on the rise, according to American Library Association