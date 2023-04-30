April ends rainy with isolated severe weather risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new wet weather system on this Sunday, the last day of April. There’s an isolated severe thunderstorm risk.

The greatest chance for severe weather is mainly near and east of I-95 into this evening. Any storm may cause localized damaging wind gusts. Even a quick spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out, mostly east of our region. More towards southeast Virginia.

Drying, clearing and cooling tonight.

Sun to some more clouds Monday, May the first. A stray shower around in the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler than usual for the first week of the new month.

The weather pattern now is looking mainly dry through perhaps next Saturday.

Sunday: Showers, downpours and thunder. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday night: Drying, clearing, cooling to the 40s and breezy.

Monday: Becoming partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Cool with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West to southwest winds 10 to 30 mph. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s to 60 degrees. Lows near 40 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and milder. High temperatures in the lower 70s.

